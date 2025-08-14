New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS) marked a significant milestone with the launch of new dairy products and the distribution of booth allotment letters at a special event at the NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi, according to a release from Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The event was attended by Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) and other senior officials of the department. The occasion celebrated the digital launch and unveiling of the Cow Milk and co-branded dairy products, a step forward in strengthening dairy quality, enhancing consumer trust and empowering livestock farmers. As part of the initiative, 22 new booth allotment letters were handed over to selected applicants under the DMS, creating new employment opportunities and strengthening the rural-urban dairy connect.

In her keynote address, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD shared the vision for reinforcing the dairy ecosystem through improved product offerings and inclusive opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. Further, Secretary, DAHD lauded the efforts of DMS and Haryana Milk Federation for launching of their new products in the market, according to the release.

Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary DAHD, highlighted the importance of DMS brand of milk and dairy products for Delhi NCR and the advancement of DMS now with the introduction of new products in the market.

The event was also attended by Rama Shankar Sinha, Additional Secretary DAHD, Jagat Hazarika, Advisor DAHD, Ram Avtar Garg, Chairman, Vita of Haryana Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Ltd., senior officials, stakeholders from the dairy sector and beneficiaries of the booth allotment scheme, the release added. (ANI)

