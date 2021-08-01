Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Sunday said it does not support the decision of its member Ajanta Biswas, who is also the daughter of late Left leader Anil Biswas, to write a series of articles in the Trinamool Congress daily mouthpiece, 'Jago Bangla'.

Last week, a four-part series, titled "Bangorajneetitey Narishakti (role of woman power in Bengal politics), by the Rabindra Bharati University associate professor of history was published in the editorial page of the TMC daily, which raised eyebrows of several leaders of the Left party.

"What she has done cannot be supported. Our Kolkata unit is looking into the issue," CPI(M) West Bengal committee secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra told reporters while responding to a question.

He said the party's state committee will take a decision after getting a report from the Kolkata unit along with the view of Biswas, the Presidency University alumna.

Another CPI(M) leader said Biswas has been asked to explain why she had penned the articles in the TMC mouthpiece.

"Seeking consent is a must for any CPI(M) member. She is also part of the party's college and university teachers' wing," the leader said on condition of anonymity.

Biswas could not be reached for her comment on the issue.

TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh had earlier said "the series of articles by an academician should be judged by its merit and not by her political identity".

"Her articles encapsulated the role of women in politics from the time of revolutionaries such as Beena Das, Phulrenu Guha to Gita Mukherjee, Renu Chakraborty.

"It ended by touching on the phase of Mamata Banerjee whose role in Bengal politics cannot be ignored. It is a historic document and is based on research. Unfortunately, the merit of the write-up is being overlooked," Ghosh had said.

TMC leader and state minister Sujit Bose said the CPI(M)'s decision to seek an explanation from Biswas for writing articles in 'Jago Bangla' shows the Left party does not believe in personal liberty of its members".

