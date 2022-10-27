New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The issue of the need for a governor's post was discussed at length at the 24th congress of the CPI, which was held from October 14 to 18 at Vijaywada, party general secretary D Raja said on Thursday.

Raja also asserted that there is no need for a governor's post in parliamentary democracy.

The comments came at a time when Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state are involved in a tussle.

"One should understand what is the mandate of a governor. He functions according to the advice of the council of ministers. Going against his constitutional duties, he is intentionally seeking out a conflict with an elected government," Raja told a press conference here on Thursday.

He urged President Droupadi Murmu to act against Khan immediately.

"Fundamentally, in a constitutional parliamentary democracy, we do not need a governor," the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader said.

He alleged that over the last eight years, governors have caused crisis where none existed.

The party congress discussed the "threats" to secularism, democracy and the Constitution posed by the BJP-RSS, Raja said.

He also raised questions on the government's economic policies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)