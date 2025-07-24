New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods in Bihar a national disaster, and to release funds from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a letter addressed to Modi, Prasad highlighted the severe flood situation in Bihar, claiming that the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark and affecting numerous villages. He specifically noted that the entire Jawainiya village in the Shahpur block is at risk of merging into the Ganga due to erosion.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

"The devastating water of the Ganga has struck the entire village like a disaster. Last year, 64 houses, including a temple in Jawainiya, were submerged in the Ganga, while this year, so far, more than two dozen houses, including the Hanuman temple and the Govardhan mountain, have been swept away by the floods," he said.

Prasad also pointed out that several villages are under threat due to the rising water levels in the Son river.

Also Read | Gay Date Goes Wrong in Varanasi: Man Clicks Nude Photos of Doctor, Extorts INR 8 Lakh After Victim Connects With Him on Gay Dating App.

To provide swift relief to the victims, he stressed the necessity of declaring the floods a national disaster under the Disaster Management Act of 2005. He further requested an ex gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh for families who have lost relatives or homes.

Prasad urged the government to immediately release funds from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and prepare a one-time rehabilitation plan that includes 24x7 community kitchens for the affected, dignified shelters, fodder for animals, temporary hospitals, clean water, arrangement of boats, toilets, mobile charging points, health care for pregnant women and free transportation for students appearing in competitive examinations.

"By surveying the flood-affected areas, the damage caused to agricultural land, houses, livestock and businesses should be assessed and appropriate compensation should be released from PMNRF," he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)