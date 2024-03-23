Patna (Bihar) [India], March 23 (ANI): CPI (M) leader D Raja on Friday informed that Awadhesh Rai will contest from the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.

"Seat-sharing talks are going on. Begusarai's seat has been reserved for our party. District Secretary Awadhesh Rai has been chosen to contest from Begusarai. We are negotiating for one more seat," D Raja told ANI.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday said that discussion is going on regarding seat sharing in Bihar.

"Discussions are going on. There is no hurry. We will tell you once a decision is made...People of NDA need not worry. They should worry about themselves - whether they will survive in 2024 (Lok Sabha Elections) and 2025 (Bihar Assembly Elections). BJP need not think, the public will teach them a lesson this time," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held on four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held on 8 seats each.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha are in the Gaya and Karakat seats, respectively.

Also, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Wednesday merged his party into Congress at Congress headquarters in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024. (ANI)

