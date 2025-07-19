Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) Five persons, including a member of the CPI-ML Red Flag party, were arrested in connection with the recent murder of a Telangana CPI leader, police said on Saturday.

The main accused, Rajesh alias Rajanna—a member of the party—allegedly conspired with four others to kill Kethavath Chandu Rathod, the police said in a statement.

Rathod was gunned down by the assailants on July 15 at Malakpet here while on his morning walk.

As for the motive, police said Rajesh (48) and Rathod (47) had previously worked together, erecting around 2,000 huts for poor families on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with the promise of eventual land ownership.

Rathod had allegedly collected Rs 1,000 each from 1,300 people, totalling Rs 13 lakh. Disputes reportedly arose between the two over this money.

In addition, Rathod had received Rs 12 lakh from a builder.

Rajesh had allegedly helped Rathod "threaten the builder" using his "Maoist connections", but Rathod did not share the money, further straining their relationship.

Police further said Rathod had exposed Rajesh's alleged extramarital affair. Also, Rajesh suspected Rathod of having an illicit relationship with his wife

Holding a grudge, Rajesh decided to eliminate him, police said, adding that he allegedly contacted individuals with criminal records from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to carry out the murder, which occurred on July 15.

Technical analysis and fingerprint evidence helped the police identify the suspects.

Two of them were apprehended near Kavali in Andhra Pradesh on July 18. During interrogation, they confessed to the murder and their involvement in several thefts and dacoities in the state.

The main accused and two others were later arrested in the early hours of the day in Telangana's Warangal district.

