New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday submitted an Adjournment motion seeking discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

In his letter to the Rajya Sabha General Secretary, the CPI MP wrote since the "constitutional and electoral implications" of SIR seriously eroded the democratic credentials, there was a critical need to discuss the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Centre Likely to Table National Sports Governance Bill, Anti-Doping Amendments in House Today.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, stating that the government is fully prepared to address concerns and provide all necessary clarifications. He urged the Opposition to allow Parliament to function and engage in constructive debate.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "The government is ready to discuss every issue, so let the House function and ask questions; we are ready to explain everything... "

Also Read | India Officially Extends Closure of Airspace to Pakistani Aircrafts Till August 23: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol.

He accused the Opposition of deliberately spreading misinformation about the SIR to suit their political narrative.

"The way the opposition is spreading confusion regarding SIR is part of their old politics... We are also from the same state, and our people are there too... Isn't it true that after the Maharashtra and Lok Sabha elections, they raised the issue of duplicacy of votes... You complain yourselves, and how those complaints are rectified, it can be done through this (SIR) medium, but when we adopt it, you have a problem."

The SIR process in Bihar has sparked a political row, with Opposition parties raising questions over its transparency, timing, and potential for voter exclusion.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also backed the government's stance, criticising the Opposition for what he called attempts to politicise a constitutionally mandated process.

Responding to allegations by leaders of the INDIA alliance, Singh stressed that the practice of revising electoral rolls predates the current government and accused the Opposition of politicising the issue for ulterior motives.

He said, "I want to ask the Opposition whether they believe in the Constitution.? If yes, then was Narendra Modi the PM of the country in 2003, when the voter list was revised? This is a Constitutional procedure. You crush the Constitution but take Baba Saheb's name. They are worried about something else; they are worried about the Rohingyas, the Bangladeshis, and what will happen to them. That's why they are scared."

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions on Tuesday, the second day of the Monsoon Session, amid protests by the Opposition over the SIR exercise.

Several opposition MPs have submitted notices to move adjournment motions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue. In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the SIR and its "threat to democratic rights."

Amid the protests, both Houses were adjourned till July 23. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will again meet at 11 am on Wednesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)