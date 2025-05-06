New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh on Tuesday sought Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar's immediate intervention against online harassment and trolling of women advocating for communal harmony.

In a letter, Singh highlighted the cases of Himanshi Narwal and Shaila Negi and said they were being targeted with venomous propaganda and threats on social media for their courageous stand against hate and communal violence.

Narwal, wife of Pahalgam attack victim Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, had appealed for justice while publicly calling for peace and rejecting hatred towards Kashmiris and Muslims.

"In a moment of profound personal grief, she chose the path of harmony, not vengeance," Singh said in his letter. "For this, she deserves the nation's support and protection -- not harassment."

According to reports, Negi confronted a mob in Nainital and has since faced similar threats and trolling for her stand against communalism.

Describing the harassment as "digital mob lynching", Singh said the online targeting of citizens advocating for justice and unity reflected a deeper failure of the country's online safety systems and betrayed the core values enshrined in the Constitution.

"It is a matter of national concern that people who stand for constitutional morality and against communal frenzy are being punished in the digital public sphere," he said.

The CPI(ML) Liberation MP urged Vaishnaw -- the Union information and broadcasting minister -- and NCW chief Rahatkar to take strict action against those fuelling such online harassment campaigns and ensure full protection and institutional support to women such as Narwal and Negi.

