New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing concern over the safety and security of Indian workers being sent to Israel.

The MP from Kerala Viswam urged the Minister to ensure social security and generous insurance provisions to the workers sent to Israel.

In December, the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana government invited applications from construction workers for job openings in Israel. The government plans to send at least 10,000 workers to the conflict-hit nation. The workers will be selected by the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC).

"Even ordinary measures for protecting the workers like insurance or medical coverage are not being followed. These workers will be engaged mostly in low paying jobs while their lives and social security will be at a risk. Already, the conflict has claimed the lives of nearly too workers in Israel itself and sending Indian citizens to the war zone in such a situation is not justifiable," read the letter further.

"This development is telling of the complete failure in generating meaningful employment in the country and ordinary people who are desperate with unemployment and poverty will pay a heavy price for Prime Minster Modi's apparent bonhomie with Israel. It appears that norms relating to workers' migration like the necessity to register on the e-Migrate portal have been neglected in this case," added the Viswam in the letter.

Earlier also, Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reports of 1,00,000 Indian workers being sent to Israel as a countermeasure to the displacement of 90,000 Palestinians due to the ongoing conflict, and urged him to register 'protest' against the move. (ANI)

