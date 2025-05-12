New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special session of Parliament in light of recent developments, and requested his "personal participation" in clarifying the government's position.

The CPI(M) joins a raft of opposition parties, including the Congress, in calling for a special session of Parliament in the wake of recent developments.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Baby said he was writing in light of recent developments concerning the "de-escalation of tensions and the announcement of a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

He said, "This announcement has brought a sense of relief to all sections of our nation, as well as to the peace-loving international community. However, several pressing concerns remain unaddressed -- particularly regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam."

The "heinous attack" in Pahalgam has "deeply shaken the conscience of the nation". Yet, the overwhelming unity displayed by citizens across the country in its aftermath is a powerful and invaluable force, he added.

Baby said this solidarity must be harnessed to isolate terrorists and their supporters -- both domestic and foreign.

"Regrettably, this moment of national unity is being undermined by virulent campaigns of hatred and jingoism, as well as the spread of misinformation by certain media outlets and elements on social media. These actions have caused significant confusion and unrest among the public," he said.

The CPI(M) general secretary said US President Donald Trump's announcement "regarding the ceasefire -- made prior to any official statement from our representatives -- has raised serious concerns".

India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea on May 10 after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

In a short announcement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said the directors general of military operations of the two countries agreed on the understanding during a call.

The decision by India and Pakistan was first made public by Trump in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were mediated by the US.

Baby said in his letter to the prime minister, "It is an avowedly accepted policy of our country that we settle our disputes bilaterally, without allowing any third-party intervention. Therefore, this situation requires clear and authoritative clarification from the highest levels of our government."

"In the light of these issues, I urge you to convene a special session of Parliament, as already requested by the floor leaders of the CPI(M), and request your personal participation as the prime minister in clarifying the government's position," he added.

