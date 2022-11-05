Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) The CPIML(L) on Saturday demanded the removal of Ramesh Bais as the governor of Jharkhand for his comment that an "atom bomb could explode" any time in the state.

In an interview to a TV channel on October 26, Bais had said that an "atom bomb could explode" any time in Jharkhand, apparently referring to the office-of-profit case against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"This statement is not appropriate for Jharkhand and an elected government," CPIML(L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, addressing the preess.

The governor is creating an atmosphere of instability in the state by making such comments, he said.

Bhattacharya said his party would soon approach President Droupadi Murmu for the removal of Bais.

The CPIML(L) has one MLA in the Jharkhand assembly.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in the office-of-profit case, the Election Commission had sent its recommendation to the Jharkhand governor on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's recommendation has not yet been made public, political circles are abuzz that EC has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

