New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) hosted "AI for Inclusion in India", an official pre-summit dialogue ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, at New Delhi on Friday.

The seminar brought together practitioners, and academics to deliberate on how artificial intelligence can be harnessed to advance equity, accessibility, and empowerment in India's digital future.

The seminar is part of CPRG's 'Future of Society' initiative, which examines how emerging technologies reshape institutions and everyday life. It also serves as a pre-summit dialogue in the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. Multiple industry leaders, and educationists took part in the dialogue, highlighting the use of AI, public-private partnerships and closing the digital divide between rural and urban areas.

Rajit Punhani CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said that "If India is to grow to the level we aspire by 2047, AI can be a powerful accelerator provided we ensure that growth remains inclusive, and reaches educational spaces in rural areas who often face the larger brunt of the digital divide."

Rashmi Das Director, Higashi Autism School observed that "equity is already a challenge in classrooms but AI can help if designed for diverse learners," adding that "public-private partnerships, whether for mother tongue materials or teacher training, will be key to making it work."

Noopur Jhunjhunwala Trustee and cofounder of Changeinkk highlighted that many tools that began as

assistive ended up helping everyone - like audiobooks. AI should evolve in the same way, shaped by voices from different communities and grounded in real needs, she said.

Bipin Jojo Tata Institute of Social Sciences stressed on how AI can be an enabler for tribal communities if their diversity is recognised and the digital divide reduced, noting that culturally responsive approaches will be essential to strengthen inclusion and protect indigenous knowledge.

The seminar emphasised CPRG's role in shaping India's AI policy agenda through dialogue that places inclusion at the centre. Notably, CPRG was the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, and several of its initiatives have been recognised at premier global platforms, including the Belgrade GPAI Summit 2024.

Earlier this year, CPRG convened the PadhAI Conclave 2025, a national-level policy platform on

AI in education that brought together senior ministers, policymakers, and academics. Building on this

momentum, CPRG will continue to organise such events in the lead-up to the 2026 Summit, reinforcing its commitment to participatory and forward-looking inclusive technology policy.

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is a policy research think tank that aims to promote responsive and participatory policy-making. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research

(ICSSR) recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its 'Future of Society' initiative. (ANI)

