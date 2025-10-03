Mumbai, October 3: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10 per cent water cut in parts of south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs between October 7 and October 9. The three-day disruption is being imposed to facilitate electrical meter upgrade work at the Pise and Panjrapur water treatment plants in Thane. Navi Mumbai Pipeline Burst: Hundreds of Litres of Water Wasted in Koparkhairne After Pipeline Bursts in Koparkhairne, Video Surfaces.
According to BMC officials, the 100-kilowatt electrical meters at the two treatment plants are being replaced with upgraded systems. The work will be carried out daily between 12.30 pm and 3 pm, but the impact on water supply will last through the three-day period, necessitating the temporary reduction. Mumbai Metro Train Update: Technical Snag on Aqua Line 3 Train Near Santacruz, Passenger Evacuated.
Mumbai Water Cut: List of Affected Areas
Areas Affected in South Mumbai
- A Ward: Fort, Colaba, Marine Drive, Nariman Point.
- B Ward: Masjid Bunder, Mohd. Ali Road, Dongri, Bhendi Bazar.
- E Ward: Byculla, Agripada, Nagpada, Dockyard Road, Reay Road.
- F-South Ward: Lalbaug, Hindmata, Parel, Lower Parel.
- F-North Ward: Sion, Matunga.
Areas Affected in Eastern Suburbs
- M-East Ward: Chembur East, Govandi, Mankhurd, Trombay, Cheeta Camp, Deonar Municipal Colony, Anushakti Nagar.
- M-West Ward: Chembur West.
- L Ward: Kurla East.
- N Ward: Ghatkopar, Vikhroli.
- S Ward: Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli East.
- T Ward: Mulund.
The civic body has urged residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and to use supply sparingly during the three-day cut. The BMC has assured that the supply will return to normal after October 9 once the electrical upgradation is completed.
