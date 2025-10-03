Mumbai, October 3: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, October 3, issued an alert as a deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclone Shakhti. The system, currently located about 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 270 km west of Porbandar, is expected to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm within 24 hours. Authorities have cautioned coastal areas about high winds, rough seas, and possible localized flooding. The cyclone is part of the post-monsoon Arabian Sea storm season, which has seen increasing intensity in recent years.

The IMD has urged fishermen and marine vessels to avoid venturing into the northeast and northwest Arabian Sea, including the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts, from October 3 to 6. Squalls and strong winds may affect offshore and coastal regions, while ports and small crafts have been advised to secure equipment. Although the cyclone’s core is likely to remain offshore, fringe impacts are expected along India’s west coast. Let’s know what Cyclone Shakhti is and its potential impact. Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Says Cyclone Shakti Formed Over Arabian Sea To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm in 24 Hours, Check Real-Time Status Here.

What Is Cyclone Shakhti?

Cyclone Shakhti is a severe cyclonic storm that formed over the northeast Arabian Sea, currently located west-southwest of Dwarka and Porbandar. The system intensified from a deep depression and is expected to further strengthen over the next 24 hours, with maximum sustained wind speeds reaching 100–110 kmph gusting up to 125 kmph. While the cyclone is projected to remain offshore, it is likely to trigger rough seas, strong squalls, and localised rainfall along coastal areas of Gujarat and north Maharashtra. Shakhti is the first major post-monsoon Arabian Sea storm of 2025, part of a broader trend of increasingly intense cyclones in the region due to warmer sea-surface temperatures and favorable wind conditions.

Who Is at Risk?

Those most at risk from Cyclone Shakhti include fishermen and marine vessels operating in the northeast and northwest Arabian Sea, as well as coastal communities along Gujarat and north Maharashtra. Authorities have issued warnings for very rough to high seas offshore and rough to very rough conditions near the coast. Inland areas may experience squally winds, localized flooding, treefalls, and disruptions to transport and daily life. Ports, small crafts, and offshore rigs have been advised to secure equipment and follow official advisories to minimize risks during the cyclone’s passage.

When Is a Cyclone Named?

A cyclone is officially named by the IMD once a tropical depression over the north Indian Ocean strengthens into a cyclonic storm, meaning its sustained wind speeds reach 62 kmph (34 knots) or more. Names are selected from a predetermined list contributed by 13 countries in the region, and each name is used only once, ensuring clarity and avoiding confusion during tracking and communication. Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area Forming Over Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into Depression by May 24, Check Real-Time Status Here.

IMD has confirmed that Cyclone Shakhti, named by Sri Lanka as part of the official North Indian Ocean naming system contributed by 13 countries, has intensified over the northeast Arabian Sea. The storm follows months of social media speculation, after May 2025 rumours of a "Cyclone Shakti" in the Bay of Bengal created unnecessary panic, which IMD had denied at the time. Shakhti is expected to remain offshore, moving west-southwest into the central Arabian Sea over the next few days, and is unlikely to make landfall in India, though its fringe impacts may affect coastal Gujarat and north Maharashtra.

