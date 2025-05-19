Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 19 (ANI): In Operation Sindoor, the indigenously made missile Brahmos had given Pakistan a hard time. The whole country is proud of this indigenously made missile. On one hand, Tiranga Yatra is going on in the entire country, on the other hand, the artists of Varanasi have not only boosted the morale of the army by making the replica Brahmos missile through the art of Gulabi Meenakari.

The artists of Varanasi, who are known all over the world for their art through Gulabi Meenakari, have also tried to give a big message by making the replica of the Brahmos missile. The artists of Varanasi have not only promoted this indigenously made missile but have also encouraged the scientists who made it.

Also Read | Spider Bite in UK: Man Hospitalised, in 'Unbearable' Pain After Getting Bitten by Britain's Most Venomous Spider False Widow.

This type of Brahmos missile replica is also liked by customers. That is why this artist is getting orders for Brahmos missiles in large quantities.

Gulabi Meenakari artist Vijay Kunj Bihari Singh, who is also a national awardee, says he has received many orders for the pink enamel Brahmos missile since its creation. It is dedicated to Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, and the Indian Army.

Also Read | Exorcism Scam in Mumbai: Woman 'Tantrik' Dupes Family of INR 5 Lakh After Promising To 'Cure' Mentally-Ill Woman in Vikhroli, Investigation Underway.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Kunj Bihari said, "After the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army showed its might and defeated Pakistan with its Operation Sindoor. 11 air bases of Pakistan were destroyed. The role of the Brahmos missile is important. That is why I have chosen to make the Brahmos missile. I have paid tribute to the bravery of the Indian Army through my art. Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes care of his country not only on the strategic front but also on the economic front. Yogi Adityanath included pink enamel in ODOP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought pink enamel from the streets of Banaras to the world stage. We have an order for 150 Brahmos missiles made of pink enamel. Which has to be completed within a month. A team of 20 people is continuously engaged in making this artwork."

Kunj Bihari said it takes an artist a week to make one Brahmos missile replica of pink enamel, "The way things made of pink meenakari have been making a splash abroad, in the same way, I am hopeful that the orders for Brahmos missiles made of pink meenakari are coming from all over the country right now, in future, it will also get orders from abroad."

Additionally, Kunj Bihari said, "This is the first time that people are feeling proud to gift a Brahmos missile made of pink meenakari to someone and keep it in their homes.

Pink meenakari got the GI tag in 2015. In November 2020, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath included it in ODOP under One District, One Product. Since then, this craft has become more famous and is constantly progressing.

Its colours are made from metal oxide, which is mixed with glass pieces. The most special colour is pink, which is made from gold oxide. It is mixed and applied with sandalwood oil. The blue colour is heated at 850 degrees. White titanium, green copper, yellow band, and brown magnesium are made from Gobald oxide. This artwork is made only of pure silver."

"Brahmos missile is a joint venture of India and Russia; it is a combined name of India's Brahmaputra River and Russia's Moskva River. Russia has always supported India. Brahmos missile is manufactured in India only. On 11th May, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the country's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the integrated factory of Brahmos missile in Lucknow. That is why I chose the indigenous missile which is made in our country and I feel very proud in making it, I salute the Indian Army and their city. We cannot find a better example than this to salute our art and the voice of the Indian Army." Kunj Bihari said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)