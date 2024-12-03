Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Monday decided to call for tenders for various works worth Rs 11,467 crore including the construction of major buildings, in the capital region of Amaravathi.

The 41st CRDA meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also gave its consent for taking up works for the construction of 360 km long trunk roads worth Rs 2,498 cr and also for building reservoirs and gravity canal with an estimated cost of Rs 1585 cr across the Pala Vagu and Kondaveeti Vagu.

The residential complexes for gazetted, non-gazetted, class four and All India Service (AIS) officers will be built with Rs 3523 cr while Rs 3859 cr for providing basic amenities on the returnable layouts in the lands allotted for the farmers.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken at the CRDA meeting, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), P Narayana, said that tenders will be called for all these works immediately and works will be launched in January.

Narayana said that the Chief Minister directed the officials to take up the underground drainage works, installation of streetlights, supply of drinking water and similar works on international standards.

Stating that tenders have already been called for the designs of five iconic towers, the new Assembly and the High Court buildings, the MAUD Minister said that the tenders for the construction of the iconic buildings will be called by the end of December.

The Minister clearly pointed out that the previous government had subjected farmers to various kinds of troubles while women have also been tortured, he said that the previous ruling dispensation made every attempt to ensure that Amaravathi should not be the capital of the State.

With the false claim of three capitals, the previous government has totally decimated Amaravathi, Narayana remarked. As per the promise made to the five crore people of the State Amaravathi will be completed in the next three years, the Municipal Administration Minister stated. (ANI)

