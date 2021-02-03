New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sent a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for representation to the concerned authorities, which sought to create SOP for "exceptions dealing mechanism" for cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMJKY) as well as for all future schemes/welfare measures to be distributed/disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for persons who are otherwise intended beneficiaries of the government scheme but are not able to avail the same only for want of PMJDY account.

The bench headed Chief Justice of Delhi DN Patel while sending the petition for representation asked the respondents authorities to treat the petition as a representation according to the Law, rules and regulations and Government policies.

Petitioner Akash Goel through advocate Mayank Aggarwal sought direction regarding the creation of exceptions dealing mechanism in DBT welfare Schemes envisaged by the Respondents including but not limited to cash transfer using DBT mechanism under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana ("PMGKY").

The Petitioner has also sought to declare and prohibiting the use of active PMJDY accounts as the sole criterion for identification of poor persons (or women) for DBT schemes including for Cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana as being violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India for being arbitrary, discriminatory and exclusionary.

The plea also sought the direction to amend the eligibility criterion for the opening of PMJDY accounts and include persons who already have another type of accounts so as to enable them to avail benefits of welfare schemes including Cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The plea sought to allow poor women who have otherwise intended beneficiaries of the said scheme but have not been able to avail the benefit of cash transfers under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana to make applications through alternative means for getting the benefit of the said scheme.

Petitioner also sought to create a comprehensive mechanism for identification of poor women which may make use of the data available for PDS, MNREGA or non-PMJDY BSBD Accounts and also ensure the easy, transparent, accessible and practical process for conversion of other types of accounts into PMJDY accounts especially for poor persons. (ANI)

