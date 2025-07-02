Prayagraj (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has observed that a proposed childcare facility should ideally be located within the main building of the high court.

However, on behalf of the Allahabad High Court, it was submitted that the creche should be opened in a newly-proposed mediation building.

Hearing a PIL filed by advocate Jahnavi Singh for establishing a creche in the high court premises, a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed the counsel for high court administration and registrar to submit a concrete and final reply in the matter on July 25 when it will hear the matter again.

Singh had sought the creche facility for the benefit of high court staff and women advocates.

Appearing in person, she argued that luxurious creches are operational in the Delhi High Court and other high courts and a similar standard should be maintained at the Allahabad High Court as well.

In her petition, it was alleged that the non-availability of creche facility in the premises of the Allahabad High Court is denial of children facilities to women advocates as well as to female employees working in the high court.

She argued that Section 11 A of the Paternity Benefit Act, 1961 makes it mandatory for an establishment having 50 or more employees to provide creche facility within a prescribed distance and allow women employees to visit the creche at interval.

