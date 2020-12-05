Saligao (Goa) [India], December 5 (ANI): Crime Branch of Goa Police busted an inter-state prostitution racket in Goa's Saligao and arrested two persons, it said on Saturday.

Four women were also rescued in the raid, police said.

According to police, a person named Ismail was arrested, who disclosed that the entire racket was run by Nishant, a resident of Punjab. Following this a team was dispatched to Punjab and with the help of the local police nabbed the person.

During interrogation Nishant disclosed how he solicited clients online, after which his online advertisements, website and phone numbers have been taken off, the agency added. (ANI)

