New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The New Delhi Range (NDR) crime branch and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) crime branch cracked down on two separate inter-state drug cartels involved in trafficking narcotics to college students, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, according to a press release on Wednesday.

These operations revealed extensive networks supplying drugs across various educational institutions in the region.

The first cartel busted by the NDR involved trafficking ganja from Manipur and Thailand. Three individuals, identified as Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh (36), Thiyam Rabikanta Singh (32), and Rudransh Gupta (33), were arrested, and 48 kg of ganja was seized from them, said the official statement.

"Secret information was received about a drug syndicate of the North-Eastern region engaged in supplying high-quality ganja in the Delhi-NCR area from a house at DLF Capital Greens, Moti Nagar, Delhi. The information further revealed that ganja is being transported from Manipur and Shillong by railways and organic ganja from Phuket, Thailand by air," said the press note.

According to the official release, both Nongmaitham Jashobanta and Thiyam Rabikanta hail from Manipur, while Rudransh Gupta is a permanent resident of Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

Their disclosures during interrogation revealed a distribution network extending to Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida as the accused utilised social media platforms and delivery services like Porter and We-fast to supply the contraband items, said the press release.

A case under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi, after which the accused persons were arrested.

The release further mentioned that another cartel, trafficking organic ganja and MDMA from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was busted by ANTF, in which three accused, identified as Lakshay Bhatiya, Girik Aggarwal, and Khalid Zafar were apprehended, and 15 grams of MDMA and 1200 grams of ganja were seized from them.

"Secret information was received about an interstate drug syndicate of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh region engaged in the supply of high-quality organic ganja and MDMA in the area of Delhi-NCR. The team, acting swiftly, conducted a raid near Kakrola Mod, Dwarka and accused Lakshay Bhatiya was apprehended," said the press note.

The release further mentioned that Lakshay Bhatiya, during interrogation, disclosed that he supplies drugs to the university students along with his associate Girik Aggrawal.

At the instance of accused Lakshay Bhatiya, co-associate Girik Aggrawal was also arrested. Further, he disclosed that whenever he needed drugs for supply, he used to collect them from Khalid Zafar of Kanpur, UP, with the assistance of Girik Aggrawal. A raid was conducted and the main source of the recovered contraband and the mastermind of the gang, Khalid Zafar, were also arrested. (ANI)

