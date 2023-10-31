Ferozepur, Oct 31 (PTI) An alleged criminal and his accomplice were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police, said a senior police official on Tuesday.

The criminal identified as Subhash alias Bhashi suffered a bullet injury on his leg during the exchange of fire, said police. He was admitted to the civil hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Hilori said that following inputs, a checkpoint was set up near Sodhi Wala village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Highway on Monday.

A police team signaled a car coming from the Sodhi Wala village to stop, but the driver did not stop the vehicle and sped away to the Killi village, said the SSP.

Later, car occupants Subhash and his accomplice Sewak opened fire at police, which retaliated, resulting in injury to Subhash.

Both the accused were arrested, said the SSP. Police seized two pistols from the accused.

The SSP said Subhash had been booked in 11 cases at several police stations in Ferozepur.

