Jammu, May 20 (PTI) A notorious criminal was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Ajay Singh, a resident of Shiv Nagar, was involved in a number of criminal activities including attempted murder, stabbing and drug trafficking, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Delhi Ordinance: Centre Files Review Plea in Supreme Court as Battle to Control Delhi Services Intensifies, CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows to Challenge Ordinance.

“He has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere and tranquillity and was booked under PSA on the orders of Udhampur District Magistrate after police prepared a dossier and recommended slapping the stringent against him,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, four alleged drug peddlers were detained under preventive action by police in Poonch district.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Goa: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed by Crocodile at Amthane Dam.

According to the spokesperson, Abid Ali, Wazid Hussain, Mohd Aftab and Asif Hussain Shah are addicts and used to sell drugs among youth in Poonch city. They were also lodged in Poonch district jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)