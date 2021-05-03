Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivkumar on Monday slammed the state government over the incident of Chamarajanagar district hospital and said criminal negligence has led to these 24 deaths in state.

Shivkumar also hit out at Cheif Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar for assuring people that the state has enough amount of oxygen.

"Criminal negligence has led to these 24 deaths in Karnataka. Why do Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar keep lying everyday saying there is enough oxygen? Is there no accountability? How many more will be 'killed' because the government cannot supply Oxygen?" Shivkumar tweeted.

Over 24 patients, including several COVID-19 patients, died at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar has ordered the probe into the matter and said that the strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Several hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of oxygen and due to that many people admitted there have lost their lives.

Karnataka reported 37,733 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21,149 recoveries, and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The active cases in the state statnds at 4,21,436 with 11,64,398 recoveries.

However, the death toll so far has stood at 16,011, as per the state health report. (ANI)

