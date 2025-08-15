Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): Uttarkashi district administration said that critically ill patients from Dharali and other border areas affected by the devastating cloudburst were sent to the district hospital via MI-17 helicopter.

Speaking to ANI, a district administration official said, "75-year-old Pratima Devi of Jaspur village has been suffering from respiratory disease for a long time. 61-year-old elderly woman Chandrabala is suffering from a serious stomach problem. When the health of both of them suddenly deteriorated, the administration took immediate action and sent them to the district hospital by air service."

"A 3-month pregnant woman, Nirmala Devi of Jaspur village, suddenly complained of severe stomach pain. After first aid in Harshil, on the advice of doctors, she was also sent to the district hospital via helicopter, where she will be given necessary tests and treatment," they said.

The disaster on August 5, 2025, caused the Kheer Ganga River to swell suddenly, resulting in widespread destruction in the Bhatwadi-Gangotri region.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), State Coordination Unit, Dehradun, UP (West) LSA, has successfully restored critical telecom connectivity in the Bhatwadi-Gangotri region of Uttarkashi district, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Communications.

Earlier, a government-appointed team of experts visited Dharali in Uttarkashi to inspect areas affected by a recent disaster.

This team of experts included Shantanu Sarkar, Director of Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Center (ULMMC), Dr DP Kanungo, Chief Scientist of Central Building Research Institute Roorkee (CBRI), Ravi Negi, Director of Geological Survey of India (GSI), Dr Amit Kumar, scientist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and Mohit Kumar, Principal Advisor of ULMMC.

This team of experts visited many places in the affected area and conducted a comprehensive on-the-spot investigation of the damage caused by the disaster, its nature and causes.

While the Uttarkashi District Administration in Uttarakhand distributed cheques of an immediate relief amount to 112 disaster-affected families of Dharali village.

As per the announcement of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, each family has been provided with Rs 5 lakh.

The District Administration carried out the distribution of relief cheques as part of the government's efforts to provide support to those affected by the disaster.

A delegation of Union Bank of India met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence. During this, Union Bank of India contributed an amount of Rs 1 crore for the relief work of the disaster in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi district.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Union Bank of India for the cooperation given by them. The Chief Minister said that the cooperation being given by various organisations to help the disaster victims is commendable. (ANI)

