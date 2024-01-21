Nagaon, Jan 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was mobbed at a roadside eatery in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday evening.

The incident took place when Gandhi and some other leaders stopped at the restaurant in Ambagan on way to their night halt in Rupohi, about 10 km from the site.

The crowd raised slogans against the MP and also displayed placards with messages such as 'Anyay Yatra' and 'Rakibul go back', referring to Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain.

Gandhi and other leaders were escorted out of the eatery by security personnel.

There was another incident of attack on vehicles of party workers returning from the rally, eyewitness said, adding three members of the students' wing were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was assaulted and senior central leader Jairam Ramesh's car attacked in two separate incidents in Sonitpur district, through which the Yatra entered Nagaon.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being led by Gandhi, reached the central Assam district earlier during the day. The leaders addressed a public rally in Kaliabor in the afternoon, in which Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present.

