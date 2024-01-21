Mumbai, January 21: A woman sustained minor injuries after the car she was driving hit the divider on the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) on Sunday afternoon in the first accident on the newly opened sea bridge, the police said. Four other occupants of the vehicle, including two children aged between five and 11 and two women, escaped unhurt, they said.

According to an official from Nhava Sheva police station, a red Maruti car was on its way to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai when it met with an accident. The woman at the wheel lost control of the vehicle and it hit the divider. The vehicle flipped and skidded along the road for some distance before returning to an upright position, he said. Accident on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Car Collides With Divider, Flip in First Mishap on Atal Setu (Watch Video)

The woman driving the car sustained minor injuries, while the car suffered damages to its roof and windshield, he said. Two more women and as many children who were also in the car escaped unhurt, he said. With the help of traffic police, the injured woman was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai but her family members got her discharged and took her to Mumbai, he said.

Officials said this is the first accident on India's longest sea bridge, officially known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, ever since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. A video of the accident has gone viral on social media. Mumbai Car Crash: SUV Rams Into Several Vehicles Queued Up at Toll Plaza on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Three Killed, Driver Booked (Watch Video)

Accident on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

First Accident on MTHL! In Ravi Shashtri's words: Thodi der ke liye....(those who know, know) Literally https://t.co/UK0TJfL7Kb — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 21, 2024

The Nhava Sheva police are in the process of registering an FIR against the woman, who is yet to be identified, on a complaint by the traffic police. Further investigation is underway, the official added. The 21.8-km-long MTHL, which connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, is a six-lane bridge.