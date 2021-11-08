Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 8 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who opened fire on other Jawans is under custody at Maraiguda Police Station, informed Sunil Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sukma on Monday.

At least four CRPF jawans of 50 bn were killed and 3 injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Nawab Malik Asks Sameer Wankhede, Is Your Sister-in-Law Involved in Drug Business?.

"When we received the information, that one CRPF jawan opened fire on other jawans, we initiated the investigation wherein it was found that seven CRPF jawans got injured due to bullets," Sharma said.

Out of them, two died on the spot and two others lost their lives during the treatment, he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Perform Rituals at Yamuna’s Banks Despite DDMA Ban.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)