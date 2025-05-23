Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 23 (ANI): In a crackdown on narcotics smuggling, personnel from the 78 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with officers of Police Station Sechu Zubza, recovered 14.312 kilograms of suspected opium at Sechu Zubza town of Kohima.

The contraband was discovered inside a Tata Winger (registration MN-06B-1350) travelling from Senapati in Manipur towards Dimapur. During routine checking, passengers were asked to disembark and open their luggage.

Also Read | Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

A passenger, identified as Dharam Singh from Ludhiana, Punjab, sought permission to relieve himself. Taking advantage of the situation, he attempted to flee towards the nearby hills but was swiftly pursued and apprehended by CRPF jawans after a 500-meter chase.

Upon being brought back, Singh was made to open his black-colored Safari trolley and an olive-green bag. The search revealed two packets of suspected opium wrapped in black polythene, two 'Khaini' containers filled with the substance, one smaller packet also containing suspected opium, and cash worth Rs 56,500.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Video: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Police Register Case.

The entire recovery process, including the weighing of the substance, was conducted in the presence of a magistrate from Sechu Zubza. The total weight of the seized material was confirmed at 14.312 kilograms.

Dharam Singh and the recovered items have been handed over to the Police Station Zubza for further legal action under relevant narcotics laws. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)