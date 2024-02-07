Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7 (ANI): An important meeting on the Jal Jeevan Mission was held in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Wednesday.

The key meeting was held in CMO in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Cabinet Minister Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary, Education Minister Dan Dilawar, Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant and all the key officials attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Bhajanll Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday visited the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal -East Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP) site in Kota.

The top leaders paid a visit to the Navnera Dam site in Rajasthan's Kota. The state's Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar and Education Minister Madan Dilawar were also present on the site.

Discussions were held with officials regarding the arrangement of water in dams under the PKC-ERCP inter-state river linking project. The decisions were taken to ensure that the work in the future gets done at a faster pace as per the situation on the spot.

Notably, an MoU was signed between the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments in Delhi regarding the East Rajasthan Canal Project on January 28.

It is another feather in the cap for the Government of India in the water management sector in the country, especially for the interlinking of rivers (ILR) program and also a momentous occasion for the people of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The MoU was signed by both states with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) for the implementation of the "Modified PKC-ERCP" (integration of the original PKC with the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project of Rajasthan), which is the second project under the national perspective plan of the interlinking of rivers (ILR) program of the Government of India.

This link project proposes to provide drinking and industrial water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh, apart from providing irrigation in 2.8 lakh hectares (or more) each in both states (a total of 5.6 lakh ha or more), including supplementation of enroute tanks in the states.

The Modified PKC Link Project will help in utilizing the available water resources of the Chambal Basin optimally and economically. (ANI)

