New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A man whom the police described as an expert crude bomb maker was arrested for allegedly killing a person to save his "guru" following a quarrel in east Delhi's CBD Ground area, officials said Thursday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar alias 'Guddu Bumbaaz', a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On March 8, police got information regarding a body found lying near Keshav Park, CBD Ground, with head and stab injuries. A stone with blood spots and a knife were recovered from the scene, police said.

Police had arrested Nabi Mohammad (25) on March 14 in connection with the murder. A CCTV footage revealed that a person, whom the locals called Baba, was also involved in the incident.

Mohammed disclosed that he left Baba at a railway station and did not know much about him. He said Baba was involved in some murder case earlier. Later, police nabbed Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Kumar made a bomb to kill a person in Anand Vihar in 2000, police said.

Kumar revealed that he is a short-tempered person and has previous involvements in multiple murder cases. He said he is an "expert bomb maker". He used a handmade bomb to kill a person in Anand Vihar area and had gone to jail, police said.

Kumar also disclosed that he considered Mohammad as his guru. On March 8 (Holi), he and Mohammad went in a bus which was parked near the petrol pump in close vicinity of Leela Hotel when Mohit objected to it and a quarrel with Mohammad erupted, the DCP said.

In order to protect Mohammad, Kumar stabbed Mohit multiple times and then hit him on his head with a stone. He ran away to Aligarh and stayed there for some days as a vagabond, police said.

Later, he went to Farrukhabad and stayed there in a temple as a beggar. Then, he came to Gautam Budh Nagar in UP and stayed there as a vagabond, they said.

He also said he was a member of Mani Pasi Gang in Prayagraj. He learned to make handmade bombs in the gang. He later came to Delhi where he used to work as a rag picker. His further involvements in criminal incidents in UP are being checked, police added.

