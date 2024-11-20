Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (PTI) In a significant advance in bulk waste management, a central research institute here has developed a microbial consortium named "Jaivam" that promises a cleaner, faster composting process while yielding high-quality compost suitable for agricultural applications.

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Agso Agrosoldier Pvt Ltd.

The agreement grants the company a non-exclusive licence to produce and utilise Jaivam, marking a step forward in the commercial application of sustainable waste management technologies.

"Jaivam is suited for both decentralised waste treatment units like household composting bins and bulk handling systems like the Organic Waste Converter (OWCs) and centralised facilities like Windrow composting," it said in a release here.

Development of Jaivam and R&D initiatives by CSIR-NIIST on similar lines will help address challenges such as greenhouse gas emission (methane and nitrous oxide) from bulk composting facilities and improve the compost quality through bio-augmentation, said Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director NIIST.

This can also complement state government efforts in addressing urban waste management challenges effectively, he said.

Jaivam is developed by a team of researchers led by Dr Krishnakumar B in the Environmental Technology Division at NIIST.

The solid waste management rules (2018) mark aerobic composting and anaerobic digestion as two options for treating and managing organic waste.

Corporations and Municipalities lacking common organic waste treatment facilities, often adopt decentralised approaches, including household level aerobic composting units (bins).

The application of microbial cultures called "inoculum" (bacteria, fungi or a combination of both) are often recommended in composting units for facilitating the aerobic composting process. However, a significant challenge in this practice is ensuring the availability and quality of inocula.

"Compared to inocula, currently available in the market, Jaivam offers several advantages like it utilises bacteria with proven hydrolytic enzyme activities for different organic waste," the release said.

It said all the bacteria used in Jaivam are identified through 16S rRNA sequencing and confirmed as safe to handle (non-pathogenic).

The compost produced with Jaivam meets FCO standards and the bacteria in this consortium help phosphorus solubilisation, plant growth promotion (PGPR) and systemic resistance against plant diseases.

"Field trials of Jaivam have shown highly encouraging results. Jaivam has effectively reduced composting time to 15-20 days for municipal organic waste, waste from chicken and pig rendering units and waste from hotels and restaurants with high oil and fat," it said.

Shortening the composting period will enable facilities, especially centralised ones, to handle more waste efficiently, the release said.

NIIST shall be handholding the licensee during field trials in bulk waste handling facilities like Thumboormozhi to improve their performance, it added.

