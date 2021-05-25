New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) "Appalling" is how the Delhi High Court termed the Delhi government's conduct of asking the widow of a custodial death victim to approach the inquest court for the MLC, post mortem report and charge sheet in connection with her husband's death, when these documents were to be provided to her by the government as per judicial orders.

"This stand of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is really appalling. I do not appreciate it. It is in the teeth of the order of the court," Justice Rekha Palli said.

The court said all these documents would be available with the police and therefore, "why should she go here and there for it".

It directed the Delhi government to ensure the woman receives the documents within 10 days and listed the matter for hearing on August 11.

The court on May 4 had directed the Delhi government to supply all relevant documents which are available in respect of the death of the deceased to his widow.

However, the government instead sent her an e-mail stating that the documents can be obtained from the inquest court and this prompted the high court to term the conduct as "appalling".

The court was hearing a plea moved by the wife of the deceased who was arrested by the police on November 11, 2020 in connection with the alleged theft of a vehicle.

When the deceased was produced before the Magistrate, the Magistrate recorded that his physical condition was not good and that he was unable to even stand, the high court had noted in its March 8 order.

"However, the deceased was remanded to judicial custody. Shockingly, on November 12, 2020, he passed away while he was still in judicial custody," the high court had said.

The wife has alleged that her husband was tortured by the police and has sought compensation from the authorities as he has left behind two minor daughters aged 6 years and five months.

"On the other hand, it is recorded in the remand order of the Magistrate that the deceased was beaten by the public," the high court had noted in its March 8 order.

On Tuesday, the DSLSA said an interim compensation of Rs 50,000 would be released to the petitioner in the next few days.

