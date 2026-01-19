New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): England cricketers Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid have recieved their visas to travel to India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC is also confident that visas for all players, support staff, and officials of Pakistani origin or nationality attending the event will be arranged in time.

It was reported earlier that England players Rehan and Rashid had been waiting for their visa clearances even after the rest of their World Cup-bound team-mates had received theirs.

Previously, many Pakistani-origin cricketers from England and Australia had faced visa delays when travelling to India.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the United States' Ali Khan shared an Instagram post, claiming he had been denied an Indian visa. During the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup, Pakistan faced a brief delay in obtaining its visas before travelling to India.

The Three Lions have announced their provisional 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2026. Surprisingly, England have included pacer Josh Tongue, who is yet to play a limited-overs match for England, in their T20 WC squad.

Harry Brook has been named the captain for the T20 World Cup. The squad will also include veteran players such as Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, and Jofra Archer.

England will play three ODIs and then three T20Is on their Sri Lanka tour, starting January 22. The Three Lions will kick their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign off against Nepal on February 8.

England squad for T20I World Cup 2026:

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood. (ANI)

