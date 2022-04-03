Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) A call for boycott of 'halal' meat, for 'Varshadodaku', the day after Ugadhi festival, on Sunday, seems to have had no major impact on meat sales in Karnataka, with customers mostly looking for quality and sticking to shops where they regularly purchase.

However, some traders who sell only halal meat, claimed that their business has been slightly impacted, with people choosing 'jhatka' cut (meat of animal killed instantaneously by single strike of a sword or sickle), because of the campaign against halal.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj K S Eshwarappa today said the controversy over 'halal' and 'jhatka' meat is created by certain parties and individuals who want to bring disharmony in society.

Recently some right-wing groups had given a call to boycott 'halal' meat, for 'Varshadodaku' or 'Hosa Todaku', when many communities in the state have non-vegetarian feast. BJP national general secretary C T Ravi had even called halal food "economic jihad".

There have been mixed reports from various parts of the state over the halal meat row.

In Bengaluru, a halal meat seller said there has been no impact on the business due to the issue and claimed that he has sold a good quantity of meat today.

"All our customers are buying.. there is no difference. None of our customers mentioned anything about the issue (halal boycott). They are in a hurry, today being the special day, and they are purchasing (meat) how much ever they want... so there is no issue... I'm happy," he said.

Another halal meat trader said he has sold more than usual during Ugadi every year. "People look for quality, not halal or jhatka meat."

While, another seller said the door-to-door campaign by some fringe Hindu groups against halal meat during the festival has affected his business.

Meat seller of a Hindavi meat mart claimed that by 12 pm, jhatka cut meat had run out of stock, such was the demand.

A customer in Mandya opined that what meat one should buy, should be left to the buyer. "I look for the quality of the meat and buy at a shop I regularly visit. In fact I had no idea that there is something called jhatka cut meat."

Some customers said they have opted for jhatka cut meat this time, just for a change, and not because of the halal meat controversy. "... the issue is just politics."

Addressing reporters at Udupi, Eshwarappa alleged that a plot is being hatched to create a rift in the society. “I do not want to play politics on these kinds of issues,” he said.

He said certain individuals and parties have created halal and jhatka controversy. The people of Karnataka are suffering due to the games played by certain groups in the state.

People should be allowed to follow their own traditions. “If Muslims want to eat halal meat, let them eat. If Hindus want Jhatka meat, let them have it,” he said.

The minister said no one is forcing others to eat anything. Muslims do not go to Hindu houses and force them to eat halal meat and Hindus do not force Muslims.

He claimed that it is the Congress, which is facing defeat in every corner of the country, is discussing hijab and halal meat.

“We do not approve the appeasement of Muslims,” he added.

