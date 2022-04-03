Mumbai, April 3: The crescent moon sighting on April 2 marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims in India will observe their 2nd fast or Roza of Ramzan on April 4.

In Islam, fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is mandatory for all adults except those who are ill and traveling. Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 1st Roza of Ramadan on April 3 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Fasting during Ramzan will begin with 'Sahr' or the pre-dawn meals followed by 'Namaz-e-Fajr' also known as the first prayer of the day. During fasting from dawn to sunset, Muslims refrain from consuming food or water. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for the 2nd Roza on April 4.

One must remember that the timings for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and the sunset. While Sehri is generally observed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer (Before sunrise), Iftar starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 4:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 4 April 2022 05:17 18:53

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 4:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 4 April 2022 04:47 18:42

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 4:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 2 4 April 2022 04:35 18:26

Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

