Cochin (Kerala) [India], January 15 (ANI): A passenger arriving from Bahrain at Cochin International Airport on Sunday was arrested by customs officials for attempting to smuggle gold paste concealed within his jeans, according to customs officials.

The man, profiled at the Green Channel, aroused suspicion, leading officers to conduct a personal search.

During the search, a specially stitched layer within the man's jeans held a significant amount of gold paste sandwiched between the fabric.

The exact quantity and value of the recovered gold are still being determined.

The passenger, who arrived from Bahrain via Abu Dhabi on flight 3L 125, is currently being questioned by customs officials.

Further investigations are underway to determine the extent of his smuggling operation and identify any potential accomplices.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

