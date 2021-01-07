Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Gold worth about Rs two crore has been seized from air passengers here in the last two days, including from a woman who hid the precious metal in paste form in a bar of chocolate, the Customs said on Thursday.

A total of 3.72 kg of gold, valued at Rs 1.97 crore, has been recovered from 16 people in the last two days by its Air Intelligence Unit, a Customs release here said.

On Thursday, based on intelligence, officials intercepted a 25-year old woman who arrived from Dubai and found a 'big' chocolate concealed in her person.

"On cut opening the wrapper, a plastic packet containing 660 grams of gold paste was recovered. On extraction 546 grams of gold valued at Rs 28.7 lakh was recovered and seized under Customs Act," the release said, adding, she was arrested.

On Wednesday, officials recovered gold from a total of 15 air passengers who had arrived from different Middle East destinations.

Most of them hid the gold in their rectum, the release said, adding, further investigation was on.PTI CORR SA

