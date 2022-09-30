New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) will pay common area maintenance charges to the Commonwealth Games Village Apartment Owners' Association for the flats occupied by government staff, the department said in a memorandum.

Up to the period that ended on June 30 this year, the department will pay the entire amount of Rs 3.50 per sqft per month to the apartment owners' association, it said in the memorandum issued on September 19.

However, for the period beginning July 1, the charges will be apportioned between the PWD and the allottees, wherein the department will pay Rs 2.24 per sqft per month and the allottees will pay Rs 1.26 per sqft, it specified.

The allottees' share will be recovered from their salaries and the amount will be reimbursed to the PWD on a yearly basis through "Book Adjustment", the memorandum said.

The document also said the existing gadgets will be maintained by the department as long as they function.

