Nuh, Apr 29 (PTI) Cyber criminals arrested from Nuh district in a massive police crackdown were involved in defrauding people across India, a senior officer said on Saturday.

A total of 125 cyber criminals were apprehended from Nuh in a massive operation conducted by Haryana Police on Friday. The arrests were made during raids in 14 villages by 102 teams comprising more than 5,000 police personnel.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat Conclave: Woman Goes Into Labour at the Conclave in Delhi, Delivers Baby Boy in Hospital.

The arrested accused were involved in financial crimes and several laptops, phones and guns were seized from them, according to police.

"These arrested cyber criminals were involved in cybercrime across India. Forty cybercrime experts from Haryana Police are assisting our investigators," said Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Varun Singla.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Another Salary Hike On Cards For Central Government Employees As DA Likely to Be Hiked by 4%.

"We will conduct an investigation in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre," he said.

Of the total 125 people who were apprehended, 60 were released and 65 were arrested after it was found that they were involved in cybercrime, the police said.

Six of the arrested accused were handed over to police of neighbouring states where they were wanted in different cases. The remaining 59 were produced before a Nuh court which sent them to police remand, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)