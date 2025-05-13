New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a cyber fraudster, who posed as a casting agent for a reputed music company to cheat aspiring actors and models by offering them fake roles in music videos, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rahul Dev (33), is a resident of Faridabad and he was nabbed from Chandigarh, he added.

The case came to light when a woman from Shahdara filed a complaint alleging that she had been approached via social media by a man claiming to be from a music company's casting team.

The woman was informed that she had been shortlisted for a role in an upcoming music video and was asked to pay Rs 20,462 for flight bookings to attend an audition in Mumbai, with the promise of later reimbursement, police said.

The fraudsters even shared fake flight tickets. Once the payment was made on March 25, all contact was cut off and she was blocked by the accused, they said.

An FIR in this regard was filed on April 11 and further investigation was taken up, police said.

A team traced the fraudulent bank account to a woman named Ekta Sharma, who admitted that it was opened on instructions from Rahul Dev, who had been operating it. After tracking his digital footprint, the police apprehended Dev from Chandigarh on May 6.

"The investigation revealed that Dev along with a co-conspirator named Ashish defrauded at least 17 aspiring artists using this modus operandi. Rahul posed as a renowned director, while Ashish impersonated female casting agent through voice modulation," the officer said.

"The duo used fake social media accounts to gain victims trust and lure them into transferring money for bogus flight bookings," he added.

