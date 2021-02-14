Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Gujarat local body polls, A 6 km cycle rally was organised on Sunday to spread voter awareness.

"The event was organised by 'Team Vadodara' in association with Vadodara hospital association in which more than 300 cyclists will participate," said Vijay Shah President Bharatiya Janata Party Vadodara.

"People who participate in the event took a pledge to vote and the hospital association will provide them with a coupon for a free consultation with doctors," he added.

Preetesh Patel the organiser of the rally said that besides appealing to the people about the value of a vote, the event aims to encourage people to stay fit following social distancing norms. "The 6 km rally starts from Akota Bridge and ends at Alkapuri," he added.

At the event, Jitendra Shah a participant resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the centre of attraction for the people.

The local body polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on February 21 and February 28.

The six municipalities are scheduled to undergo polls on February 21, while polling at 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)