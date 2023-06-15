Kutch (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the coastline have mobilised their efforts to extend their helping hands to the villagers in the border area ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall on Thursday evening, an official release said.

The landfall of cyclone Biparjoy, identified as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,' is expected near Jakhau Port by the evening of Thursday.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Sets Up Anti-Communal Wing, Begins Work in Mangaluru.

According to the official statement, the unwavering commitment of BSF aims to protect valuable lives, mitigate suffering, maintain human dignity, and instil a sense of security among the border population.

The BSF stated in its release that shelter is being provided to vulnerable villagers, ensuring their safety during this perilous time. 150 villagers from Thumari and Walawariwand villages have sought refuge in the BSF camp.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Predicts Kutch To Bear Brunt of Cyclone and Experience Heavy Rainfall, Gusty Winds.

"BSF troops have made all necessary adjustments, accommodating the villagers within their facilities to ensure their well-being. Among those sheltered, there are 34 children, as well as senior citizens, males, and females. The BSF is diligently providing essential support such as drinking water, food, medical coverage, and maintaining hygiene and sanitation standards," the release stated.

Earlier, BSF had accommodated around 100 villagers from Gunao village, close to the Jakhau coast, in one of its camps, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding the lives of the border population in any conditions.

"In addition to providing shelter and necessary provisions, the BSF has also established Quick Response Teams equipped with life-saving equipment. These teams are prepared to assist the civil administration promptly in the aftermath of the cyclone, should the need arise," the release further said.

The BSF in its release stated that the force is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the valuable human lives affected by Cyclone Biparjoy, thereby exemplifying the spirit of solidarity and resilience in the face of adversity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)