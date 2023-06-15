Kutch, June 15: As Cyclone Biparjoy continued its path in the North-East direction, it is expected to make a landfall along the coast of Kutch Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kutch district will bear the brunt of the cyclone, and experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

As of now, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy is approximately 170 km away from Jakhau Port, according to the IMD data. A red alert has been issued for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, warning of the cyclone's approach. Jamnagar Hit by Cyclone Biparjoy Videos: Terrifying Scenes as Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Wreak Havoc in Gujarat Town, Several Structures Damaged.

The IMD predicts that Biparjoy will make landfall near Jakhau Port this evening. The authorities have alerted residents about the potential risks associated with the cyclone, including damage to structures, uprooted trees and heavy rainfall. Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm To Hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar Today; 66,000 People Evacuated to Safer Places.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar this morning to assess the preparedness and response plans for the cyclone impact. The government is working in tandem with the IMD to mitigate the potential impact of the cyclone and ensure the safety of its residents.

All flights have been suspended at Jamnagar Airport. The airport authorities have completed the necessary preparations to tackle cyclone Biparjoy. Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued until June 16, and all flights will remain suspended from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fuel reserves have been stocked up to ensure smooth operations during emergencies.

The state government has been actively involved in the evacuation efforts, with over 94,000 people already moved to safer locations along the cyclone's path. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating the rescue operations. Inspector General (IG) N.S. Bundela provided this update, highlighting the government's commitment to safeguarding lives.

