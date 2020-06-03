India News | Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Mayor Inspects Girgaon Beach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday inspected the Girgaon beach, before heading for Versova, in view of the cyclone Nisarga.

Talking to ANI, Pednekar said that people living near the sea have been evacuated. "Our fire services, lifeguards and other disaster management teams are on standby. People living near the sea have been evacuated," she said.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Approves Essential Commodities Act to Attract Investment Into Farm Sector.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' made landfall near Alibaug on the north coast of Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday adding the landfall process will be completed during the next three hours.

'Nisarga', the first cyclone to hit Mumbai in 72 years, has started landfall with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour.

Also Read | Pune Municipal Corporation Cancels Agreement With PFI For Burial of Muslim COVID-19 Deceased: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

"The centre of the severe cyclone Nisarga is very close to Maharashtra coast. Landfall process started and it will be completed during next three hours. The northeast sector of the eye of severe Cyclonic storm Nisarga is entering into land," the IMD said.

The Met department has warned of storm surges inundating low-lying areas of Maharashtra. Units of NDRF and Indian Navy have been deployed at various locations around Mumbai and places along Maharashtra and Gujarat.

NDRF Commandant Anupam Srivastava said that 20 teams have been deployed across the state, which includes five teams that were airlifted from Visakhapatnam, to assist in the evacuation operations.

The civic body has also directed the contractors of the respective healthcare facilities to again review the safety and stability of the structures set up by them.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier in the morning shifted the inmates of the Byculla Zoo including tiger, leopard, hyena, various reptiles and others, into their holding areas at the zoo.

BMC has put out a list of dos and don'ts for citizens, urging them to stay away from windows, check for gas leaks and keep mobile phones charged.

Nisarga comes less than two weeks after cyclone Amphan hit country's east coast affecting West Bengal and Odisha leading to deaths and loss of property. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)