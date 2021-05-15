Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday said all Jumbo COVID centres have been put on standby and it is being decided whether the patients in them need to be shifted to other places or not in view of the impending cyclone Tauktae.

"All Jumbo COVID centres have been asked to remain on standby and if needed, patients to be shifted to other places. By afternoon, we will have an update if patients needs to be shifted. We are keeping tab on the situation closely," Pednekar said in a preess meet on Saturday.

100 patients from Mulund Jumbo COVID centres have already been shifted to Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital, Bhabha hospital, and Agarwal school.

"Two to three private vaccination centres are continuing with their operation but all government centers will be closed for vaccination today and tomorrow," she informed.

Bandra Worli sea link will be closed for traffic on May 15 and May 16.

On preparation against the cyclone she added that around 100 lifeguards are placed at various beaches for emergency rescue and fire brigade teams are also on standby.

Speaking about the vaccination policy, she said that they are focusing on the people due for their second dose and added: "Elderly people and people with comorbidities are also on our priority."

Warning about the cyclone Tauktae, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has intensified into a deep depression and is expected to make a landfall between May 17 and May 18.

The cyclone will hit and affect five states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review preparations against the cyclone on Saturday. Senior officials from the government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be present at the meeting. (ANI)

