New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): With Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify further, Central Water Commission on Sunday stated that a severe flood situation is likely in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Central Water Commission tweeted, "Orange Bulletin No 4 issued by #CWC #NewDelhi for #Kerala & #Tamilnadu is appended".

"The Manimala river at Kallooppara in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala is flowing in severe situation at a level of 6.65m, 0.65 m above its danger level. While the river Kodaiyar at Thiruvarambu in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu is flowing at a level of 12.43 m, 0.43 m above its danger level," it added.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the East-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours.

Kerala is also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 16 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 17, according to the latest national bulletin issued by IMD. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)