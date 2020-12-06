Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): As many as 20 people were injured on Sunday following a cylinder blast in the Lalbaug area of Mumbai.

The fire is under control now and the injured people have been shifted to a local hospital.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Count Reaches 96,44,223 After Single-Day Increase of 36,011 New Coronavirus Cases.

"20 people injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are on the spot," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital to meet the people who were injured in the cylinder blast. (ANI)

Also Read | Farmers' Protest Against Farm Laws Enters Day 11, Next Round of Talks With Government on December 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)