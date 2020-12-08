Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced Rs two lakh each as assistance to the families of those who died in the Lalbaug gas cylinder explosion incident.

According to an official statement, those injured in the incident will get Rs 50,000 from the CM's relief fund.

Two persons died and 14 were injured in a fire caused by a cylinder blast in a residential building in Lalbaug here on Sunday.

