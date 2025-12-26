New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council of the Defence Ministry on Friday cleared a proposal to allow the defence forces to sign contracts under emergency procurement powers till January 15 next year.

The clearance was given at a meeting of the DAC in the Defence Ministry today, defence sources said, while adding that the apex council is likely to meet again on Monday to take up major proposals for strengthening military capabilities with a long list of indigenous missiles and rocket programmes.The deadline for signing the contracts under emergency procurement powers was November 19. The powers were granted to the defence forces after the Operation Sindoor to prepare themselves for future conflicts.

Major defence projects, such as the acquisition of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and Excalibur precision-guided artillery ammunition from the US, are likely to be signed by the Indian Army under emergency procurement powers, they said.

Around 20 per cent of capital expenditure allotted to defence forces in the general budget has been allowed to be used for emergency buys by the government.

The ministry has taken a tough stand that delays would not be allowed in emergency procurement cases, and tough action would be taken against defaulters if they do not deliver within one year of signing the contract. (ANI)

