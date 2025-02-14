Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested after a group of men allegedly attacked and robbed a dairy farmer, who foiled their plan to take away a cow, in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Bhiwandi area on Wednesday night, he said.

Four individuals arrived at the complainant's dairy farm and tried to take away a cow. When he raised an alarm and confronted the intruders, two of them fled.

The other two, identified as Anis Abubakar Momin, also known as Anis Katora, and Aamir Abubakar Momin, allegedly attacked the dairy farmer and snatched his cash and wristwatch, the official said.

On his complaint, police registered a case and arrested Anis and Aamir, the official said, adding that efforts are being made to track down the other two accused.

